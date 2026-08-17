Energy Musings

FT’s Lex Wind Article and South Fork Wind Review

Lex is the investment column in the Financial Times. It recently posted an article titled “Recovery in wind energy is picking up speed.” It focused on the improved second-quarter earnings for Vestas, a leading manufacturer of on- and offshore wind turbines, and Ørsted, the leading offshore wind farm developer. Both companies reported better news in their quarterly reports, although only one reported better earnings.

London’s FT is Europe’s leading financial publication, and its views are representative of investor sentiment. The article said the problems besetting the wind companies come from rapidly rising costs and “penny-pinching clients.” These two forces have kept share prices well below their 2021 peaks as company financial performance has been negatively impacted.

Lex believes governments are beginning to believe that “electricity generated by wind farms is worth supporting,” even if the power they generate is more costly than originally forecast. To support its view, Lex pointed to the U.K. offshore wind auction in January, although electricity prices will be high and government subsidies were needed. Lex also pointed to Denmark running a successful offshore wind auction after receiving no bids in its previous auction in 2024.

The Danish government instituted a subsidy scheme with restrictions on how much developers can earn over the 20-year life of the contracts. The caps also protect the Danish government from having to pay out too much in subsidies. There was also a two-year window for start-up of the farms, presumably to give the developers time to negotiate better purchase terms for the equipment and installation services required.

Finally, Lex pointed to the Netherlands reintroducing subsidies for its November auction. While Lex views these moves as progress, we suggest the governments are simply more committed to their net-zero emissions policies, even if it means more taxpayer money to subsidize offshore wind developers who will be selling more expensive electricity.

Although the article discussed the financial fortunes of Vestas and Ørsted, it focused on stock price action. The Lex article contained this chart showing the two companies’ share prices since the start of 2021, when offshore wind was booming and investor sentiment favored the sector. However, offshore wind fundamentals deteriorated, and the share prices declined.

Only one wind stock seems to be doing better.

The second-quarter financial results supported the difference in share price performance between Vestas and Ørsted. Vestas posted a 9.4% operating margin in the second quarter compared to 1.5% in last year’s quarter, after revenues were 26% higher. A positive for Vestas was posting a 67% increase in orders compared to last year, suggesting strong future earnings growth.

Ørsted’s second-quarter results reflected a 21% increase in revenue from higher wind generation and prices. However, operating profit before depreciation, amortization and impairment was DKK 5.42 billion ($813 million), down from DKK 6.64 billion ($996 million) last year.

The best news from Ørsted’s earnings call with financial analysts was that it had made significant progress on its construction portfolio, with all projects proceeding on schedule and within projected costs. Notably, management discussed the status of the 704-megawatt (MW) Revolution Wind project off Massachusetts, which has 61 of 65 planned wind turbines installed and is on track to be fully operational by the end of 2026. The 904-MW Sunrise Wind project has had 77 of 84 wind turbine foundations installed, and 20 turbines have been completed along with the wind farm’s export cables and converter station.

Despite the good news, the stock traded down after the earnings were released, likely because of the decline in earnings per share. Investors are still wrestling with management’s decision last fall to raise DKK 60 billion ($9.4 billion) of new capital via a stock rights offering. The new shares were sold, with full support from the Danish and Norwegian governments, the number one and two shareholders, at a 67% discount to the share price.

As the chart shows, Vestas’ share price has been rising throughout 2026 while Ørsted’s share price has been essentially flat. We are not sure this reflects as much market optimism as Lex suggests, rather than the better operational performance of one equipment manufacturer. The market for wind farms is improving, according to energy researcher Wood Mackenzie, who points to 2026 U.S. onshore wind installations reaching the highest point in the past five years.

Various media accounts of Vestas’ and Ørsted’s second-quarter financial results note that high interest rates have impacted their earnings. We remind investors that offshore wind developers’ financial problems stem from their project balance sheet structures, in addition to a return to a more normal interest rate environment. The Lex column either ignored or didn’t know that this issue was raised in the summer of 2023 when renewable energy developers asked the New York Public Utilities Commission to increase the electricity prices it had approved because the higher rates were hurting the projects’ internal rates of return (IRR).

Share Energy Musings

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) analyzed the petitioners’ complaints. In addition to examining their claims about inflation and supply chain constraints, the authority examined how higher interest rates raised the cost of capital and impacted the economic viability of projects. The authority stated:

“In our view, it would not have been reasonable for developers to assume stability in interest rates at the time of their bids. In contrast to inflation, which the Fed seeks to keep at or near the 2 percent target, interest rates are subject to change due to both market conditions (e.g., based on the outlook for the U.S. economy) and policy changes by the Fed to manage inflation and keep the economy at or near full employment. The four-year period prior to the COVID-19 pandemic illustrates that interest rates are subject to change over a relatively short period of time […] [and] are also within historical norms […] Similarly, the rate at which interest rates recently changed is also precedented, with historical examples including the sharp decline in the Federal Funds rate between July 2007 and November 2008, the decline between December 2000 and December 2001, and the increase in the Federal Funds rate between July 1980 and December 1980.”

NYSERDA concluded that it was not reasonable for developers to assume a low-interest-rate environment would persist throughout the period in which their projects were to be financed. They concluded that today’s interest rates and the rate at which interest rates recently changed are indeed precedented. In other words, the developers mistakenly assumed the low-interest-rate environment would continue, rather than questioning whether the recent history was an aberration of financial history.

By constructing financing packages for renewable energy projects that have high levels of debt, designed to boost their IRRs, is a gamble on lower interest rates, or low interest rates continuing for years. This is a conscious management decision. If management makes a poor decision, it is not the regulators’ job to bail them out. These decisions, and the resulting disastrous financial results, led to the replacement of Ørsted’s management. Maybe LEX needed to dig deeper into why there was disparity in the share price performance.

South Fork Wind

Last week we revisited the status of the offshore wind farms being built or in operation along the East Coast. We failed to report on an operating wind farm located off Rhode Island that supplies electricity to Long Island.

South Fork Wind, once known as Deepwater Wind New England, LLC, is owned by Ørsted and Global Infrastructure Partners, who purchased Eversource’s share along with its interest in Revolution Wind. The transaction provided $1.1 billion in proceeds for Eversource, although it remains a tax partner and is responsible for certain project cost overruns.

The South Fork Wind project was conceived during the lobbying period for building Block Island Wind off the Rhode Island coast. South Fork Wind is in a Wind Energy Area identified by the Governors of Rhode Island and Massachusetts in 2010. The federal process required public input. After the input, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) established the Rhode Island/Massachusetts Wind Energy Area (WEA) and proceeded to lease it to interested developers.

The first-ever competitive offshore wind lease sale for the WEA was held on July 31, 2013, with Deepwater Wind New England LLC winning both leases. The developer spent $3.8 million on lease bonuses.

In January 2017, the Long Island Power Authority (LIPA) Board of Trustees approved a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to buy energy from South Fork Wind for 20 years starting in 2022. South Fork Wind originally proposed a 90-magawatt (MW) project. However, LIPA concluded it needed more power, so it agreed to purchase an additional 40 MW in November 2018. Wikipedia reports that the power agreements called for electricity to cost $0.16 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for the larger project and $0.086/kWh for the smaller one. The 20-year contracts included a 2% per year escalation. Unlike other power purchase agreements, Long Island Power Authority is an electric utility, so it buys electricity, capacity, ancillary services, and renewable energy credits (RECs). We believe these additional items increase the final electricity price.

We believe that may be why the LIPA arrangement, reported by the Department of Energy’s Renewable Energy Laboratory, reported higher power prices. However, it may be the impact of 2% annual inflation over 20 years. The footnote for the data in their spreadsheet states:

“According to the Long Island Power Authority (LIPA), at the time it awarded a power purchase agreement to South Fork Wind (in January 2017), the average price of power from its 90-megawatt offshore wind facility is $218.61 (over the twenty-year contract term). See Contract Encumbrance Request, State of New York Form A340, completed by LIPA and signed by LIPA’s CFO, Joseph Branca, on January 30, 2017. The Contract Encumbrance Request states the total contract amount of $1,624,738,893 (for a 20-year term). Also, it includes Projected Energy Deliveries of 371,604 MWh per year (note: the addition of year 0 and year 20 is 371,604). Total Project Energy Deliveries are 7,432,080 MWh over twenty years (371,604 MWh multiplied by 20 years). The total contract value ($1,624,738,893) divided by the total Projected Energy Deliveries (7,432,080 MWh) is $218.61 per MWh of energy, or 21.9 cents per kWh.

The calculation for the 40 MW project is given below. It says project electricity deliveries will be 3,303,147 MWh, with an annual average of 165,157 MWh. The value over the 20-year life of the contract is $388,459, 163, which equates to $117.60/MWh, or $0.118/kWh.

By expanding the project from its original 90 MW to 130 MW, the additional lower-cost electricity reduced the average cost from $0.219/kWh to $0.188/kWh. That compares with the average New York State residential electricity price for April of $0.295/kWh, according to the latest data on the NYSERDA website. That price is heavily impacted by the very expensive electricity in New York City, which is in the upper 40-cents/kWh.

The South Fork Wind power price, which includes the cost of the REC and other charges, does not include transmission and distribution costs to bring the power ashore and deliver it to ratepayers’ homes. In our research, we see estimates that these costs may add 8 to 11 cents/kWh to the price of the delivered electricity.

South Fork Wind indicated it anticipates a capacity factor averaging 47%, as outlined above. Our chart shows the monthly EIA data from July 2024 through May 2026. We have also plotted a line showing the average monthly generation at the 47% capacity factor. The chart shows stronger output during winter months and much weaker output during summer months.

South Fork Wind seems to have met output expectations.

Although South Fork Wind is composed of two projects – 90 MW and 40 MW – an Energy Information Administration (EIA) electricity official told us in an email that the projects are reporting monthly generation data as a unified project. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), however, reports quarterly generation (sales) data for each project.

When we compared the respective data totals from the EIA and FERC, it appears that the EIA is only capturing the data from the 90-MW wind farm. The EIA data for 2026 1Q totals 134,258 MWh versus FERC data of 133,832 plus 14,650, totaling 148,482 MWh. If we divide the annual South Fork Wind estimated output at its 47% capacity factor (536,157 MWh), we get 134,175 MWh. Because of seasonal performance, the first quarter should produce more output, which is consistent with the FERC data.

South Fork Wind appears to be performing in line with, or better than, expectations, which is good news for Long Island power customers. We have yet to hear back from the EIA about our request to reconcile their data with FERC’s data. In the meantime, we will continue to monitor the South Fork Wind’s data.