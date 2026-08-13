Energy Musings

Global Refining Capacity Keeps Oil Markets Tight; Prices Up

Affordability will be a key topic in the upcoming midterm elections. A highly visible aspect of the affordability discussion is gasoline and diesel pump prices. They have been elevated since the U.S. and Israel began the war with Iran, which led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and cut off roughly 20 million barrels per day of Middle East oil output to the global petroleum industry.

Without 20% of the global oil supply, it was unsurprising that oil prices soared. With higher oil prices, product prices also rose sharply. But as the war continued, parties found that attacking energy infrastructure was an important aspect of military strategies. While the media was focused on Iranian attacks on its Persian Gulf neighbors’ energy infrastructure and their potential meanings for oil prices and global inflation, energy infrastructure attacks were playing a growing role in the Ukraine/Russia war.

Few people appreciate or understand the role of refineries in setting product prices. Crude oil is of little value in its raw form; it only becomes useful and highly valuable once it is refined. Having lived in Houston for 50 years and worked as an energy securities analyst, we have visited many refineries during our career, not just along the Gulf Coast, but elsewhere in Texas, Oklahoma, California, and worldwide.

They are impressive structures of pipes and tanks. And they operate 24 hours a day between maintenance and turnaround periods. Turnarounds are when the refinery is shut down to allow changes to the process that produces the output, such as summer gasoline versus the winter version. It may mean reducing the amount of gasoline produced so more middle distillates and diesel fuels are produced, which is key for winter home heating fuel.

Refinery catalysts used in the refining process are sensitive to the quality of the crude oil input. Refining chemistry is high-tech, and once it is settled, the refinery is configured for input and output. U.S. refineries were largely configured for the quality of the crude oil produced in the country up until the shale revolution began in the early 2000s. As very light crude oil from shale grew as a share of U.S. oil output, the U.S. found it couldn’t use all of it efficiently. This led the government to allow the export of that oil.

While our oil exports have grown, the U.S. imports significant quantities of crude oil needed to run our refineries. Besides crude oil exports and imports, the U.S. exports surplus refined products and imports refined products in short supply, especially in certain areas of the country like the Northeast and West Coast. We have an active petroleum trade with Europe, which produces surplus gasoline and insufficient amounts of diesel fuel, while we produce surplus diesel and not enough gasoline.

People hear about the U.S. being energy self-sufficient, which we are because we export more oil and refined petroleum products than we import. The media reports that we are exporting a record 13+ million barrels a day of petroleum. However, the fact that we import 8+ million barrels of petroleum is ignored. By ignoring that reality, high gasoline and diesel pump prices drive a narrative that we shouldn’t be exporting U.S. crude oil. This argument is based on a lack of understanding of the petroleum industry.

The U.S. has not built a new refinery since 1976, 50 years ago. A new refinery is being built at the Port of Brownsville, Texas, which will process the light oil from shale wells. However, the problem the U.S. has is that it has been losing refinery capacity in California and elsewhere. Two California refineries recently closed – one at the end of 2025 (Phillips 66) and the other in April (Valero) – costing the state 17.5% of its refining capacity. This has driven the state to import 345,000 barrels per day (b/d) of gasoline, primarily from Asian refineries.

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California also imports 61% of its crude oil because the state’s regulations have forced the state’s oil production to shut down. Most of this supply came from the Persian Gulf, which was shut down by the Iranian war. Because California is not connected to the U.S. refining centers or its key oil-producing basins, the state was vulnerable to a massive energy crisis. This possibility prompted the Trump administration to seek a waiver from the Jones Act requirements that trade between two U.S. ports had to be carried on ships built, owned, and crewed by Americans. The waiver and its two extensions have created a firestorm of protest from the domestic maritime industry, which is protected from foreign competition by the provisions of the act. Many of those decrying the Jones Act waiver demonstrate little understanding of the workings of the U.S. oil industry, much less the global oil industry.

As world demand for energy increased due to population growth and improving lifestyles, the global refining industry also grew. That growth is demonstrated in the following chart. However, it is interesting to note how the growth varied among geographic regions. We should note that the early period of CIS data included the USSR. Still, once the Soviet Union broke up, BP, and now the Energy Institute, reported its refining capacity separately in its oil statistics.

Global refinery growth has kept pace with economic growth.

The chart shows that Asia-Pacific has shown the greatest growth since the early 1990s and accounts for the largest share of global refining capacity. Additionally, we see how Europe’s refining growth not only stopped in the late 1970s but then declined during the 1980s and continues to contract slowly.

The world’s refining capacity has grown to more than 103 million barrels per day. However, as seen below, the world’s refining utilization has been declining since peaking in 2004 during the global economic boom. The declining utilization suggests that the world has built more refining capacity than it needs to meet society’s petroleum needs. The problem is that many countries have old refineries that often do not work but remain in the database. Russia is an example, as industry officials suggest that approximately 22% of the nation’s refineries don’t work much or at all because they are so old, lack spare parts, and have not been maintained.

Refinery utilization is in a downtrend due to aging facilities.

The world’s petroleum supply problem today is the amount of global refining capacity sidelined by damage or an inability to ship its product due to the current wars. These war-related supply problems are centered in the Persian Gulf and Russia.

With the Strait of Hormuz closed, or highly restricted for ships exiting the Persian Gulf, we assume most or all of the output from Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain has been lost. Iran is difficult to assess, but we assume half of it is shut down for exports, so that capacity is lost from our adjusted estimate of global capacity for 2026. This calculation suggests that global capacity has declined by 3,389 thousand barrels of oil, some of which is damaged and will take months to repair.

Russia has likely lost more refining capacity to damage than we estimate has been lost in the Middle East. Russia’s loss is due to the attacks on the nation’s refining capacity by drones launched by Ukraine, designed to reduce the petroleum supply available for Russia’s war effort. The success of this effort has caused Russia’s oil output to fall 1 million barrels a day below its OPEC+ quota. The loss of refining capacity has created gasoline lines at fueling stations and forced the government to impose restrictions on fuel use.

The location of Russia’s major oil refineries under attack by Ukraine.

Three days ago, Russia was forced to acknowledge that Ukraine had hit all of Russia’s ten largest refineries and had hit one of them twice. These damaged refineries add to Russia’s traditional refining challenges due to its aged facilities.

Yesterday, we learned that Russia is using a refinery it owns in India, which is refining Russian crude oil shipped by Russia’s shadow fleet, to produce gasoline that is being returned to the country to boost supplies. The tanker tracked by ship monitoring services has already offloaded its cargo and is returning to India for another cargo. This is not an efficient way to compensate for the loss of domestic refining capacity, but such a radical move indicates that Russia has a serious fuel supply situation.

Research says that 45% of Russia’s domestic refining capacity is offline, about half from the aged facilities and the rest from Ukrainian-inflicted damage. If we adjust Russia’s capacity estimate, along with the Middle East capacity losses, it gives us an estimate of today’s global refining capacity. The chart shows that 103.8 million barrels per day of global refining capacity in 2025 is now closer to 97.3 mmb/d in mid-2026, a 6.3% decline.

Wars are shrinking refinery capacity and boosting pump prices.

We have seen estimates that global refining capacity has been reduced by anywhere from 7% to 9% due to the wars. However, these estimates never reveal what they estimate total global refining capacity to be. Furthermore, the process of estimating lost refining capacity is subject to the various levels of knowledge of the amount of damage inflicted on the facilities, which can change day-to-day.

When we calculated Russia’s refinery utilization last year, it was 79%. That is consistent with high levels of utilization after adjusting for the roughly 22% of aged facilities still included in the Energy Institute refining capacity database.

A Wall Street Journal (WSJ) article yesterday discussed the problem of tight refining capacity due to the capacity losses in the Middle East and Russia that have created high utilization and soaring refining margins (profits) for their owners.

Sumit Ritolia, lead analyst for refining supply and modeling at ship tracking firm Kpler, told the WSJ, “Refining margins remain elevated because every additional barrel of product has become significantly more valuable than every additional barrel of crude.”

The refining industry tightness suggests that the Energy Institute capacity data may be overstating the amount of global capacity available for use. We know about the Russian situation, but refineries have been closed in various countries due to their age and the push for cleaner energy. We know that California refineries have been closed for lack of profitability and over-regulation. The result is a very high refinery crack spread.

The U.S. 3-2-1 crack spread measures the value of refining three barrels of crude oil into two barrels of gasoline and one barrel of diesel fuel. The crack spread climbed above $70 last year, compared with spreads typically in the teens. Interestingly, the WSJ’s chart of the U.S. crack spread suggests that it has been in the $20s since the 2020 pandemic recovery, after excluding the Ukraine/Russia war impact.

U.S. crack spread is at a record high.

Besides the recent U.S. refinery closures, several in Europe have closed. The two latest refineries to enter service – Nigeria and Mexico – have not performed as advertised so far. That doesn’t mean they won’t be over time, but in today’s world, where refined petroleum products are valued more highly than crude oil, the pressure is on the technicians operating those plants to boost their performance quickly. As Kpler’s Ritolia put it, “Refinery utilization above 90-95% simply means there is very little operational flexibility left.”

With U.S. refineries running at nearly 96.5%, as reported by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) in its weekly report for July 31, we know their owners would earn high margins, as all integrated oil companies and refiners reported for 2Q 2026. They were criticized for earning high refining profits while pump prices are up. However, companies cannot change the physical reality of a lack of refining capacity.

Nothing about the oil industry macro environment suggests things will change materially during the second half of this year. Even with a reopened Strait of Hormuz and increased availability of crude oil, refineries will be going into maintenance shutdowns, which will reduce global refining capacity and keep utilization high, as well as product prices and refining margins.

Persistently high gasoline and diesel pump prices, which feed into national inflation data, have politicians and the public upset. They lack an understanding of how the global oil industry works and why it isn’t the most obvious culprit behind the high oil prices. The media would do well to study the oil industry, rather than generalize, and help the public and politicians understand the oil industry’s reality.