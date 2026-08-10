Energy Musings

Offshore Wind Is Back In The News, But Not Out Of Trouble

Last week, RWE U.S. Offshore announced an agreement with the U.S. Department of the Interior to relinquish its offshore wind leases in exchange for $1.22 billion in settlement funds. Instead of continuing amid uncertainty about the future of U.S. offshore wind, the company will use the funds for other natural gas generation and renewable energy projects in the U.S. being undertaken by its parent company, RWE Americas.

RWE AG is the global parent company of the U.S. operations. The parent company is focused on renewable energy generation and trading across the globe. The parent company was founded in 1898 in Essen, Germany, with a mandate to construct a power plant in the city. The 1.2-megawatt (MW) coal-fired power plant was built at the site of the Victoria Mathias Mine in Essen, and the power was used to increase the mine’s production and productivity.

The original founding enterprise sold its interest in RWE to a consortium formed by Ruhr industrialists including August Thyssen of the family that founded and built ThyssenKrupp. RWE began selling power to nearby mines and foundries and eventually expanded to selling power to surrounding communities.

In 1905, RWE acquired interests in various tramway companies in Germany because of their rights to supply power to certain municipalities. One of those investments was in the company that operated Essen’s trams.

Over the next 120 years, RWE grew. It expanded into other energy businesses via acquisitions. It became involved in the oil business, nuclear power, and renewable energy. Over time, it also disposed of many businesses and energy involvements. Today, the company considers itself a green energy company, operating in the Pacific-Asia, Europe, and North America energy markets.

RWE U.S. Offshore acquired offshore wind leases off the East, West, and Gulf Coasts. However, with the arrival of the Trump presidency, the government policy toward offshore wind reversed from the full embrace of the Biden administration.

The company’s press release stated that it had “invested more than $1 billion toward the leases and the development of these projects.” Given the changed environment, it determined that there was no path forward for developing the projects for the foreseeable future. Therefore, it was decided that using these funds in energy projects that can progress with certainty was in the best interest of shareholders.

RWE plans to acquire an indirect 16% interest in the Louisiana LNG Project, helping to fund the construction of the terminal. It also signed a $300 million turbine reservation agreement securing future natural gas generating capacity to meet growing U.S. electricity demand. RWE is developing a pipeline of 15 natural gas peaking projects in selected U.S. markets. These projects are part of its plan to invest approximately €17 ($19.7) billion in the U.S. over the next six years to grow its generation capacity from approximately 13 gigawatts (GW) to 22 GW in projects located in 27 states by 2031.

After reading about RWE U.S. Offshore’s agreement and the company’s plans, we revisited the performance of the longest operating U.S. offshore wind farm, Block Island Wind. We also looked at the status of the most recent projects to come online – Vineyard Wind 1 and Revolution Wind – and updated the Dominion Energy Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) test project for the massive wind farm being built off Virginia’s coast. Revolution Wind and CVOW are considerably over their budgets.

Block Island Wind Farm

The oldest offshore wind farm – Block Island Wind – is having a difficult year. The cumulative output for 2026, based only on the first five months of the year due to the Energy Information Administration’s lag in reporting the data, is not as informative as the second chart. However, what we do see is that strong performance during the wind farm’s early years has not continued in recent years. The sharp decline in 2021 reflected extensive maintenance work undertaken, but since then the wind farm has underperformed. We remind readers that the 47.6% theoretical capacity factor is what Deepwater Wind, the developer, and GE Vernova, the supplier of the wind turbines, told regulators and the public during the publicity campaign to win approval for building the wind farm. The current owner says the capacity factor is lower, but that is probably a publicity rationalization. As can be seen, that target has never been attained in the nine full years of operation. Based on the first five months, that shortfall will likely extend through year 10.

Block Island Wind fails to deliver what it promised.

By converting the monthly wind output data into daily output, we can track how the wind farm has performed monthly. Of the five months of 2026, February and May were the lowest output months compared to comparable months in the wind farm’s history. April was the second-worst April on record.

Block Island Wind has experienced two of the worst output months on record.

It will be interesting to see what output Block Island Wind generates during the normally low-wind summer months.

Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind

The Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind test wind farm of Dominion Energy continues to perform better than expected. However, it is only two 6 MW turbines. The output during the winter months is considerably better than during the summer months, which is consistent with the expected New England wind pattern. Offshore wind is attractive for New England utilities, which need power during the winter to supplement their limited natural gas-generated electricity because of pipeline capacity issues. We are not sure Virginia has a similar seasonal need, but the state’s power demand is growing rapidly, so it will need whatever additional power it can get.

CVOW performs better than expected .

Dominion Energy recently reported that the massive CVOW project is 81% completed and beginning to deliver power to the utility’s supply lines. CVOW will have 176 offshore wind turbines, each with a capacity of approximately 15 MW. The wind farm will have an overall capacity of 2.6 GW. This project is the only offshore wind farm being developed by a regulated utility, making it a captive power source.

Unfortunately, Dominion Energy also announced that the project’s cost increased by $300 million, pushing the total estimated final cost to $11.7 billion, up nearly $2 billion from the original estimate. The project’s completion date has also been revised to late 2027 from an early 2027 projected startup.

When CVOW was going through the regulatory process in Virginia, there were a handful of intervenors concerned about the project’s cost and its impact on their power bills. Under the regulator’s approved plan, the wind farm was subject to a performance requirement. Customers were not to be held accountable for any shortfall in energy production below an annual net capacity factor of 42%, measured on a three-year rolling average. The capacity factor was Dominion Energy’s estimate for the average capacity factor for the 30 years of the wind farm’s life. Dominion Energy refused to accept this performance guarantee, as they felt they could not predict the weather.

This rejection led the intervenors and Dominion Energy to negotiate a cost-sharing formula to compensate customers for high electricity rates from the project. The initial estimated cost of the wind farm was $9.8 billion. Cost increases between $9.8 and $10.3 billion would be the responsibility of utility customers. From $10.3 to $11.3 billion, the cost would be shared equally between customers and the company. Dominion Energy is responsible for 100% of any increased cost between $11.3 and $13.7 billion. There was no voluntary agreement for a cost exceeding $13.7 billion.

Under the agreement, Dominion Energy shareholders are responsible for the $900 million increase in CVOW’s costs above $10.3 billion. Customers are hit with $1 billion of the cost increase, but their exposure to future cost escalations is capped.

Dominion Energy agreed to sell 50% of the project to Stonepeak, a global infrastructure private equity investor, in February 2024. Dominion Energy remained the operator and oversees the construction of CVOW, but the deal mitigated the cost-increase exposure for its shareholders.

More recently, NextEra has announced an agreement to acquire Dominion Energy in an estimated $67 billion deal. It would create the world’s largest regulated utility. Dominion Energy oversees the largest U.S. data center market in northern Virginia, a market that is projected to grow significantly and will require a substantial increase in power. The proposed transaction requires many approvals, and the governor of Virginia has announced that she will intervene in the approval process. The governor, who campaigned on lowering resident electricity bills, wants to request information from the two parties and lay out what benefits Virginians expect from the deal. We will be interested in following the regulatory review in Virginia to see what else we can learn from the disclosures.

Vineyard Wind 1

Vineyard Wind 1 is an offshore wind farm about 15 miles south of the coast of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. It has 62 GE Haliade 13 MW wind turbines. These turbines will produce 804 MW of power. The project cost $2.3-2.8 billion and was the subject of a wind blade falling off and causing toxic material to land on the beaches of the islands and coastal areas. The blade failure disaster led to the discovery that all the blades made at GE’s plant in Canada were defective and had to be replaced with blades manufactured at the company’s French plant. This added to the project’s cost due to the cleanup effort, penalties, and the removal and reinstallation of blades, in addition to the cost of shipping blades to France and back. The government-mandated report on the accident has yet to be completed after two years.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities approved the project in 2019, and construction began at the end of 2021. First power from turbines began flowing in January 2024. The project was declared completed in March 2026. However, it is now the subject of legal action by GE Vernova, the provider of the wind turbines, over unpaid invoices. Vineyard Wind says GE owes it more money than it owes GE; therefore, it was justified in not paying the invoices. A judge refused to allow GE to exit the contract. The problem is that the project is producing substantially less power than expected, which will cause problems for the project’s developers who must repay the loans used to construct it.

We learned of the electricity purchased by ISO-NE, the region’s electricity grid operator, that has been reported quarterly by the purchaser to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) in the second half of 2025. We then contacted the Energy Information Administration (EIA), which collects and reports the electricity generated by power plants.

The EIA person responsible for collecting the data was unaware of the existence of the FERC data that we provided. He told us that Vineyard Wind 1 was listed as under construction, which meant it did not have to report power generated. Failure to report generated power data is a felony. The EIA contacted Vineyard Wind 1, which said it did not know it had to report the power generated while it was still building the project. We found the explanation hard to believe, given that all the parties developing the project are experienced developers of U.S. electricity generating projects. The EIA accepted the explanation and allowed the project’s status to be updated, with monthly reporting to begin in early 2026. Therefore, Vineyard Wind 1 was not charged with a felony and fined. This was clearly an example of an employee within the bureaucracy possessing an agenda that supports building offshore wind, bending the rules to protect the developers.

The biggest problem with the FERC data is that it is only reported quarterly. The EIA generation data is reported monthly. Here is the total quarterly sales data for Vineyard Wind 1 for 2025 and the first half of 2026.

Vineyard Wind is cranking out power, but at a declining rate.

What we found strange was the steady decline in power sales from the peak in 2025 4Q. This fits with the information disclosed in the testimony of officials with the wind farm during the court hearing over the contract dispute. The officials noted that the project was producing half of what it was supposed to generate, which they blame on operational failures of GE.

Before digging into that problem, let’s look at the first three months of Vineyard Wind 1 generation data reported to the EIA. The problem this data presents is that it represents the final month of Q1 and the first two months of 2Q. What we know from the Block Island Wind data is that its May daily output declined over 19% from the April daily data. In the case of Vineyard Wind 1, its May output rose about 2% over its April daily output. It is possible that the wind was sufficiently different between the two areas where the wind farms are located. More likely, the increase in Vineyard Wind 1 daily output reflected more turbines operating.

Limited Vineyard Wind 1 data doesn’t help explain its underperformance.

Vineyard Wind 1’s 806 MW capacity, over 24 hours and 365 days, could generate 7,060,500 MWh. That translates into a monthly capacity potential of 588,380 MWh. Since Vineyard Wind 1 says it should be achieving 50% capacity, that makes the monthly capacity factor 294,190 MWh. Based on that measure, performance for March was 45.6%, putting it close to the target. However, April (37.9%) and May (39.9%) each fell short of the target capacity generation. However, those two months represented only 26% of the estimated 50% quarterly output capacity target.

If June produces the average of April and May’s output, the quarter will only reach 39% of the quarterly capacity target. That leaves a significant shortfall in revenues needed to repay the loans that financed the construction of Vineyard Wind 1. We will need to wait for a few more weeks to see the June production data from the EIA.

Revolution Wind

Another offshore wind project underway is Revolution Wind. The 65-wind-turbine, 704 MW wind farm is located 15 miles off Point Judith in Narragansett, between Rhode Island’s Block Island and Massachusetts’ Martha’s Vineyard. Rhode Island and Connecticut utilities have purchased the power output. The project is costing $6.2 billion, up from the original $5 billion cost estimate due to delays from Trump administration stop-work orders, general inflation, and the higher cost of the turbine installation vessel. Revolution Wind is being constructed by Ørsted and partner Global Infrastructure Partners’ Skyborn Renewables, who acquired its interest from former project partner Eversource, which remains obligated to pay for project cost overruns.

Unlike Vineyard Wind 1, the EIA has published no monthly generation data for Revolution Wind that we can find. We have requested information on the project from the EIA but have not heard back as of the time of writing this article. What we do have is the FERC data for the first and second quarters of 2026. The project only began sending power to the ISO-NE grid in May, so little power was delivered in the first quarter. Output grew dramatically, as 45 of the 65 turbines were installed during the second quarter.

Revolution Wind power output is building as more turbines come online.

We will continue to track the FERC and EIA data for Revolution Wind.

Conclusion

We know from historical data that wind patterns often go through cycles, both seasonal and annual. Offshore winds are the strongest during the winter months, which makes their power desirable for natural gas-constrained New England. However, winter can also experience wind droughts, which are a problem for utility planners.

Based on the years of Block Island Wind data, is the region in a wind downcycle? If so, it could be years before Vineyard Wind 1 reaches its targeted capacity factor. That will be a financial disaster for the offshore wind developers, but also a disaster for the utilities depending on this power to achieve their clean energy targets, which also carry a financial penalty for failure to meet that mandate. It will also be a disaster for Revolution Wind, which is also nearing completion and being counted on to meet New England states’ clean energy targets.