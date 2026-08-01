Energy Musings

July Was A Good Month For Energy

The stock market has been highly volatile in recent weeks due to the daily news flow about the war in Iran. The volatility also reflects sector rotation, as investors question whether the Magnificent Seven technology stocks will continue to lead the market higher and whether the economy will falter in the near term. The Mag 7’s stock price performance has been driven by high earnings growth and expectations that it will continue due to the explosion in Artificial Intelligence software use and data center demand.

Energy was the top-performing S&P 500 Stock Index in July, posting a 13% gain, after having resided in the last or second-to-last spot for the prior three months. High oil prices marked those months due to the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz and concern about the impact on the global economy from the loss of 20% of the world’s oil supply and an equal loss of LNG volumes.

July, however, experienced several weeks of promising diplomatic news that hurt oil prices and oil stock prices. But the positive environment fell apart in the latter half of July, sending oil prices and energy stock prices up. Higher oil prices are viewed as good for oil industry profits, as demonstrated by the huge second quarter earnings gains posted by the oil majors.

Energy rose from the bottom to first place in the sector rankings in July.

Standard & Poor’s suggested that the stock market turbulence during July reflected jitters over AI and concerns about the tech companies’ massive investing in data centers. Investors are worried about future returns from their investments, and what spending so much money does to their balance sheets and free cash flows. Another concern is rising interest rates and the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep rates steady. Lastly, we can’t ignore the blow-up of a highly leveraged investment fund that was heavily invested in technology. This is reminiscent of the Bear Stearns blow-up that preceded the Great Financial Crisis.

The business media was fixated on the lack of guidance from Kevin Warsh, the new Fed chairman, during his recent press conference after the Fed’s board meeting. They suggest that the lack of interest rate guidance, especially given the growing divide among the members of the Federal Open Market Committee about raising interest rates or keeping them steady, has spooked the bond market and driven up interest rates. However, as others have suggested, the lack of guidance shouldn’t affect investors’ ability to price risk. Maybe the angst being expressed is because bond investors and business media have gotten lazy since they have lived in a financial world since the Great Recession where the Fed Chair told them what to do.

Share Energy Musings

August begins with oil prices on the rise in concert with the increased hostilities in the Middle East. While this might create problems for the overall stock market, it may provide a tailwind for energy stocks and commodity-related stocks. But watch out for peace to break out.

The biggest test for oil prices is the damage inflicted on the global refining industry, especially the significant damage done to Russia’s refineries by Ukraine. According to Dan Yeargin of S&P Global, 6% of the world’s refining industry is shut down, signaling a disconnect between crude oil prices and refined petroleum product prices. The product market is considerably tighter than the crude oil market, which keeps pump prices elevated.

The world faces a growing shortage of diesel fuel (Russia was a huge exporter of diesel) and jet fuel. The U.S. Navy is helping get more oil tankers out of the Persian Gulf, which helps to keep crude oil prices under control. However, until refineries are repaired and begin operating, there will be a significant time lag before pump prices decline.

This scenario suggests higher oil prices in the future than were assumed when 2026 began. That means higher oil company earnings, forcing investors to revalue energy stocks. Investors will need to reassess the impact on inflation, interest rates, and economic growth, and in turn, on the stock market’s valuation metrics from prolonged high oil prices.

Will $80 a barrel become the new oil price target?

Another interesting chart compares Brent oil prices since the start of the war in Iran to the Russian invasion of Ukraine during the early months of 2022. While there has been a significant disconnect in the pattern, the most recent price action shows a return to a similar price trend as seen in 2022. We don’t know that this chart offers any real guidance about the future of oil prices, but it has been an interesting comparison to follow.

An interesting historical oil price comparison.

Traditionally, August is the summer vacation month for Wall Street. The dog days of August often see low daily trading volume because so many traders and fund managers are on vacation. Therefore, the stock market is susceptible to wide price swings due to company-specific or general news. The market is in the final days of second-quarter earnings reports, so investors must be aware of the potential volatility earnings surprises can deliver. Stay alert for surprises – positive and negative – as that will likely drive stock prices during August.