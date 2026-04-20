Energy Musings

Energy Musings

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Allen Brooks
8h

Climate warfare is a topic that few people understand. Because few judges are steeped in engineering, mathematics, science, and climate, it is easy for them to be misled by what seem to be perfectly logical and simple explanations.

As the legal playing field has been leveled so that agencies must read and find directions within laws before rendering scientific opinions and policies, judges should be restricted in what they consider when judging a case. That is why this climate change chapter in the Judiciary Manual is so dangerous. The scope of the manual's corruption is much greater than I touched on in the article.

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Allen Brooks's avatar
Allen Brooks
8h

Much of the media coverage of offshore wind is one-dimensional. Like virtually every issue involving energy, which is the lifeblood of our economy, they are more complex and worthy of discussion of the myriad of topics. Even I don't get into all of them, but I try to leave readers with things to think about and consider. I am a poor propagandist.

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