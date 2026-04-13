Energy Musings

Energy Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allen Brooks's avatar
Allen Brooks
just now

Good catch!

Despite multiple re-readings of the draft, my eyes skipped over the wrong word. I also fight the AI help in writing that often chooses the wrong word.

Reply
Share
Constance Gee's avatar
Constance Gee
30m

Good essay with additional info. Thank you! Typo here I think: "Having avoided a reporting failure, Vineyard Wind is not (NOW?) facing a more consequential legal problem."

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Allen Brooks · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture