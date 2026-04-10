Energy Musings

U.S. Shipbuilding Assessment Is A Reality Harrow Show

Shipping broker BRS Group released its 2026 review of the shipping and shipbuilding market. As part of its assessment, BRS considered President Donald Trump’s call for the U.S. to rebuild its maritime industry to better confront its leading adversary, China. They asked: What does it take to become a shipbuilding nation? Moreover, they asked: Why does a country want a shipbuilding industry?

BRS pointed out that countries were rediscovering the strategic role of the maritime industry, including shipping and shipbuilding. They wrote:

“Shipping is a fascinating world. It is widely misunderstood and sometimes vilipended, whether through its association with acts of piracy and oil spills, or, more recently, with pollution and CO2 emissions. The industry is a corollary of its own success in connecting nations and transporting about 90% of internationally traded goods, and the above-mentioned criticism is somewhat unfair, as it is by far the mode of transportation that consumes the least fuel and is the least polluting per ton-mile.

“We almost rediscovered its importance during Covid, just like many other ‘invisible’ jobs. Merchant ships never stopped transporting goods vital to humanity, thanks to the dedication of their crews. Yet afterward, the shipping industry was quickly forgotten once again.”

The brokers went on to discuss the U.S. shipbuilding industry’s strong performance during the Second World War. They noted that 18 U.S. shipbuilders delivered 2,710 Liberty Ships, with a deadweight tonnage of 10,000, over 1942-1945. That was an average of 1.5 ships per day, with each ship requiring just 42 days on average to build.

The report went on to show four charts of the market share of delivered ships by selected regions of the world from the early 1950s to today. During the 1950s and 1960s, global shipbuilding was dominated by the United Kingdom. However, during that period, Europe’s share fell by half, while Japan emerged as a new shipbuilding power. The U.S. delivered roughly 6% of the world’s tonnage.

The U.S. shipbuilding phenomenon during World War II began to fade.

During the 1970s and 1980s, Europe and Japan led the world in shipbuilding. The U.S. share began the period at 10%, but fell to 1% by 1989. South Korea emerged as a new player, going from a 2% to 6% market share, while China emerged as a shipbuilder, contributing a token share of tonnage delivered (2%).

Japan and Europe dominated shipbuilding, but China emerges as a new player.

During the 1990s and 2000s, China came to dominate the global shipbuilding industry. Its share rose from the mid-single-digits to nearly half the market. It was taking market share from Europe, which dropped from nearly 40% in the early 1990s to just 8% market share in 2010. South Korea almost doubled its market share over the period, increasing from 10% to 19%. The U.S. was nowhere in the mix of important shipbuilding countries.

China’s market dominance was evident after 2000.

The modern era has been dominated by three Asian shipbuilding countries – China, South Korea, and Japan – with China accounting for 60% of the market share in recent years. Europe and the Rest of the World are at 5% each. Again, the U.S. does not register as a global shipbuilding nation.

China dominates the global shipbuilding market.

Nations have entered the shipbuilding business because it was an outlet for the output from domestic heavy industries, such as steel. Ships are primarily built from steel. Usually, these nations also had abundant cheap labor, another important ingredient for building ships. The capital required to build, expand, and deal with financial cycles was often supplied by their governments or directed by the government through local banks.

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BRS noted that “a shipyard remains an assembly factory, the efficiency and success of which relies on short, preferably domestic, supply chains.” This strategy emphasizes supply chain control, reduces associated risk, and fosters related industries. Therefore, developing a shipbuilding industry is seen as supporting the development of local equipment makers and skilled subcontractors.

Given that the U.S. shipbuilding industry is nowhere on the global commercial shipbuilding map, producing less than 1% of delivered tonnage, what are the nation’s prospects? It was telling to read how BRS approaches U.S. shipyards about potential newbuilding orders. BRS wrote:

“As international shipbrokers, if we approach US shipyards in order to obtain price indications for very specific newbuilding projects, we constantly find ourselves confronted with the same scenario, i.e., that most of the time, US shipyards do not have any design readily available in order to develop and price the project. The process is tedious, and when we succeed in getting a price indication, it is three to five times the price we could obtain in China, Korea, Japan, or Europe. Furthermore, the indications are often subject to various indices, inflation, and confirmation from the equipment suppliers, while deliveries may happen several years after a contract is signed.”

The BRS report examines a list of criteria it considers important for a shipbuilding nation to possess. Against this criteria list, it weighed the standing of a group of nations and one region: China, Japan, Korea, Europe, Vietnam, India, and the United States. The results of the analysis are in the accompanying table. While the U.S. scores well in several categories, its overall ranking puts it at the bottom, along with Vietnam. Really? Is the U.S. shipbuilding industry on par with Vietnam? This is the reality that the Trump administration confronts.

The U.S. and Vietnam are tied for last among shipbuilding nations.

BRS also commented on the Jones Act’s role in the evolution of the U.S. maritime industry. The 1920 Act was designed to protect U.S. shipping and shipbuilding. It was envisioned to enable the domestic industry to grow and prosper, with the idea that as our domestic needs increased, we would develop larger and stronger shipyards and shipowners. But, as BRS points out, “the U.S. has no major shipowner nor shipbuilder and the Jones Act has therefore failed to produce that for which it was devised in 1920.”

They point out that Europe has managed to retain a significant shipbuilding industry by specializing, but importantly, it is home to many of the world’s largest ship-owning companies. However, BRS warns that Europe must prepare for increased pressure from Chinese shipyards on its shipbuilding specialization niche.

While BRS applauds the Trump administration’s recognition of the importance of strong shipping and shipbuilding industries as a cornerstone of its industrial capabilities, they wonder if it is possible, in the short term, to find abundant and cheap labor. However, they recognize the emphasis the U.S. is placing on Robotic Artificial Intelligence. As this technology enables the development of “robots to create intelligent systems that perceive, learn, reason, and act autonomously in the real world, moving beyond simple pre-programmed tasks to adapt and perform complex functions,” it may overcome the cheap labor challenge and dramatically improve shipyard efficiencies and thereby reduce newbuild ship prices.

BRS spotlights why the Trump administration is so focused on AI and its importance for boosting productivity, thereby accelerating economic growth. Shipbuilding may become a laboratory for this strategy with significant results for our maritime revival.